New medical technology gives patients better recovery time

Doctors hope a new stent approved by the FDA will provide patients with faster and safer recovery times.

Stents are used when plaque builds up in blood vessels due to high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

Since the 1990's they have been made out of various types of metal causing them to last in the body indefinitely.

In rare cases a person can be allergic to chemicals in the new stent in which case they will be given the metallic version.

Abbott's Absorb is the only stent approved by the FDA that can be metabolized by the body. Multiple years after the new stent is implemented it is dissolved and will not cause future harm, unlike older versions.

"Images of vessels that have had the stent and then reabsorbed it have completely smooth muscle layers, said Dr. Anthony Agostini of the Cardiology Center of Amarillo."The vessel looks like it could potentially be able to react like a normal vessel in terms of dilating and constricting when need be."

Northwest Texas Hospital took part in clinical trials, allowing them to administer the stents when the FDA approved them on July 5. BSA will be one of the first to commercially use Abbott's Absorb.

Doctors at both facilities believe this new technology will cut down on post procedure treatment including prescribed blood thinners and additional treatment.

"This is clearly the latest breakthrough in technology," said Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Rajesh Nambiar. "It has a niche and I believe that niche will keep on growing."

