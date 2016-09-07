Office of Emergency Management hosts Community Preparedness & Resilience Engagement event

Today the Amarillo/Potter/Randall Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is hosting a Community Preparedness and Resilience event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of National Preparedness Month.

Agencies from across the community will be on hand to teach the public about hazards possible in our area and ensure that informed decisions and necessary actions are taken in the event of a disaster. The event will take place in the North Exhibit Hall of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

"We just want to educate everybody, There are things that they can do to keep their home safe and their family safe in the event of a house fire or a wildfire," says Fire Captain Larry Davis. "We just want to give everyone the opportunity to learn everything they can."

Emergency management teams are ready to prevent, prepare, respond, and recover from disasters. The emergency preparedness expo will help families and businesses make sure they are prepared for any hazard as well.

"We will have a booth set up and will be talking about active shooter response, our emergency notification system and other things that we do to that let the public know what they can do to get involved or help us," says, Jeb Hilton of the Amarillo Police Department. "We train year round to be prepared and I think it is important for the public to know is going to help them to be quicker in their response in an emergency."

The public is encouraged to attend and learn about hazards that exist in our community including severe weather, fires, hazardous materials and preventable contagious diseases. Community agencies will be available to share tips about how you and your family can be better prepared to assist the community in recovering from a disaster.

"As a community we do have an emergency operations plans, we test it, we exercise it, we drill it and train our responders," says Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Starbuck. "The problem is, is that it doesn't matter how good and well prepared we are, it takes all of our citizens to be truly prepared. That is what today's event is all about."

For those wishing to take on a challenge, a game card will be available and participants are encouraged to visit each agency and learn about preparedness strategies that can be implement at home, church, school and work. Those who submit a completed game card by 6 p.m. will be eligible for door prizes that include weather radios, tool kits, a cat/dog go-kit, and rain gauges. A low cost immunization clinic will also be available.

This is a family friendly event so parents are encouraged to bring their kids. There will be fire trucks, brand new and antique, police vehicles from APD Potter and Randall counties, the smoke house, and many booths with kid friendly material. They hope that the whole family comes to the event to make sure everyone knows the plan of action in case of emergency.

Participating agencies include:

Amarillo/Potter/Randall Office of Emergency Management

Amarillo Police Department

Amarillo Fire Department

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare

Amarillo Medical Services

American Red Cross

Atmos Energy

BSA Ambulance Services

Coffee Memorial Blood Center

Environmental Health and Public Health Departments

High Plains Food Bank

National Weather Service

Panhandle Community Services Retired and Senior Volunteer Program

Pantex

Potter County Fire-Rescue

Potter County Sheriff’s Office

Potter-Randall 9-1-1

Randall County Fire Department

Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Panhandle Poison Center

Texas Department of State Health Services

The Salvation Army

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon 2-1-1

To learn more about this event visit the Community Preparedness and Resilience Engagement facebook page.

Source: City of Amarillo

