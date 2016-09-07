Cashews recalled, those with peanut allergies at risk

Kanan Enterprises is announcing a voluntary recall this of their Southern Grove Cashews with Sea Salt.

They say there's a possible presence of peanut residue, which can be serious and sometimes fatal to those with peanut allergies.

The only item that is affected by this recall is Southern Grove Cashews With Sea Salt, a 10 ounce stand up pouch bag with a UPC 0 41498 18992 1 and a date code of Best By May 24 2017 KN and Best By AUG 05 2017 KN. No other products or date codes are affected. We shipped this product to Ohio and Kansas. Our customer shipped some of the product to Minnesota.

Consumers with this reported product should not consume this product. They should destroy it or return the product to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call 1-800-860-5464, 8:15 am – 5:00pm EST, Monday – Friday.