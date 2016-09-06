Cassie Stafford

The arrest of a Potter County employee led to an emergency meeting of Potter County Commissioners today.

As the investigation continues, Amarillo Police have released the names of those killed in Friday night's small plane crash.

We are following breaking news out of East Amarillo as Amarillo police assist DPS in a swat situation.

The Borger Police Department says tactical teams have surrounded a home where a suspect in a recent shooting has barricaded himself.

The coffee shop business is booming and local hubs are looking to grow.

Many parents fear the dangers of drinking and driving this time of year, and Amarillo High School students got an up close and personal look at exactly that this morning.

As more and more elderly people need medical assistance, one local day care says they can meet the demand.

A new program to help Amarillo's homeless get back on their feet is getting ready to kick off.

Xcel Energy now say 3,263 customers are without power in the Texas Panhandle.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has closed several roads due to our inclement weather.

The West Texas A&M Police Department would like to inform the college community of road closures this week.

Warm food and shelter is available to those who need it in Guymon, Oklahoma.

Shelter available for those impacted by Oklahoma storms

As we start a new work week, here's a look at some area lane closures that may cause you a delay.

A bill to ban sanctuary cities is now headed to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott.

Every parent wants to feel like their child is in the safest environment possible when they watch them hop on the school bus, and a new bill is buckling down to make sure that your kids are buckled up.

Yellow City Street Food will be featured on the Travel Channel's "Food Paradise" segment in about six months.

The Amarillo SPCA celebrated their love for dogs today with one of their largest fundraisers.

Chick-fil-A on South Coulter Street is giving back to a young lady after last week's fatal plane crash.

There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days.

The Biker Recovery Organization (B.R.O.) is working to keep our roads safe during Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.

Texas lawmakers are working to make car safety inspections a thing of the past.

The Hemphill County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the young girl struck by a BNSF train.

Texas bill that's been accused of discrimination is receiving support from some local adoption agencies.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity held their 108th house blessing this morning. Chris Escobar and his family received the keys to their first, self-owned home.

A Texas bill that would allow folks to hunt feral hogs and coyotes out of hot air balloons isn't quite taking off in the panhandle.

The Palo Duro Canyon will see an estimated 175,000 visitors this summer, but there's a few things park rangers want you to know before you hit the trail.

Area firefighters and police officers are battling it out in the 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Blood Center Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive.

Sierra Koch, an area woman whose husband, Cade, was killed during the March wildfires , is now preparing to give birth to their first child.

8 months later: A story of life after the fire

A highly anticipated witness took the stand today to testify in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer.

Testimony by prosecution witnesses continues today in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer.

The prosecution and defense both rested their cases today in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer, who's accused of killing his ex-wife Robin Spielbauer.

