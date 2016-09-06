Cassie Stafford - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Cassie Stafford

Cassie Stafford joined NewsChannel 10 in August 2016 and anchors the Weekend Edition. She was raised in Shiner, a small town in south Texas famous for its Spoetzl Brewery.

Cassie attended college at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, majoring in Communication Studies with a concentration in Public Relations and Event Management. She experimented with journalism throughout college but was introduced to the TV industry during her internship with the Academy of Country Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA. Shortly after, Cassie began her broadcasting experience as a reporter for Tarleton’s local news station, Texan News Service.    

In her spare time, Cassie enjoys running, watching college football, and playing with her dog, Pearl.

Cassie would love to hear from you! Feel free to give her a shout at cassiestafford@newschannel10.com.

