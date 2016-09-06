Bullets continue to hit homes in area of gun range

Bullets in homes is what one neighborhood is seeing, and those who live there fear for their safety and the safety of others.

It's at the Amarillo Rifle and Pistol Club on Western and Cherry where people say stray bullets are causing concern in their neighborhood, as it sits just a few hundred yards away.

This is not the first time Mickey Hayes has seen this. Shattered windows have become an all too common sight after he says bullets from the Amarillo Rifle and Pistol Club hit his home.

And he's not alone. Others have had issues as well, some even making light of the situation.

But Hayes says enough is enough.

"We've had this family move in, they have five kids," says Hayes. "And it's not just the kids. We've reported, reported, reported and now I guess they're waiting for somebody to lay in their yard dead I guess. Somebody's going to get hit."

But Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas says these incidents are hard to investigate and prosecute.

"It doesn't really fall under any kind of disorderly or vandalism or criminal mischief because it has to be intentionally or knowingly and so as long as somebody's shooting down range, they're not intentionally shooting at somebody's house," says Thomas.

But Vice president of the club Jeff Tormey tells us they have not been contacted by the Sheriff's office about this incident. He also says they have a consultant coming in soon to evaluate the range and see that needed changes are made.

The club has already lifted the berm once, but residents like Hayes agree more needs to be done, for safety.

"Every gun class tells you...know what's down range before you fire," says Hayes. "What we have down range is a house,a housing area, kids, people living. We can't be shooting into those houses."

It seems any solution will have to come directly from the range, as Thomas says they are well protected legally.

Sheriff Thomas tells us the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.