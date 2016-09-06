Guymon boy asking for help with prosthetic leg

A gofundme page has been set up for a young boy from Guymon, OK in need of a prosthetic leg.

Bryzik was run over by accident by a riding lawn mower when he was just 5, losing his left foot as a result. His family says he is continually growing and having to get a new leg. With the closest doctor five hours away and having to stay a week at a time, the family continues to struggle.

They leave this Sunday for another trip and tell us they are in major need to raise money before their trip.

To donate, visit their page at: https://www.gofundme.com/2mx97gtq

