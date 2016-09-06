Suicide Prevention Awareness Day at WTAMU

This week is National Suicide Prevention Week and local organizations from Amarillo and Canyon are participating in a suicide prevention fair at WTAMU to try to help those in need.

In the next 30 seconds an attempt to commit suicide will be made by someone in the United States. Suicide is preventable and you can make a difference in someone's life.

"We are hoping that people from the community and WT students come to the event," says Karla Arellano, Coordinator of the event. "Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 18-24 year olds, but suicide is preventable. This is an event not just for those who need help, but also for those who can help."

The organizations at the fair will have information on survivors of suicide, prevention strategies, and what changes in behavior to look for in a loved one.

The booths will have educational material and door prizes will be given out.

"We may never know if we helped someone at the event, but everyday we don't lose someone is a celebration," says Amy Hord a social work professor at WT. "We hope that this event can reach both students and community members who are in need or know someone who is in need and help them choose life."

Organizers are reminding you this is your chance to explore all agencies present at one place at one time.

The event is today from 10:00 to 2:00 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, Legacy Hall on WT's campus and anyone is welcome to attend.

For more information about Suicide Prevention Awareness contact Kaye Arellano-Carreon, WTAMU social work program, at kyarellano1@buffs.wtamu.edu

