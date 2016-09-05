Bikers stop traffic to mourn loss of one of their own

Friends tape signs and place flowers at the spot where Aisling Martinez was hit (Source: KFDA)

Hundreds of members of the biker community block off the intersection at 45th and Georgia to create a memorial for fellow biker Aisling Martinez (Source: KFDA)

It started out as just another fun bike ride that ended in tragedy for the Martinez family of Amarillo.

"I looked back and I was going to blow her a kiss, and I saw the lights of a pick up. I dropped my bike, I picked myself up, I ran to her. And I laid there for my wife's final breath."

Aisling Martinez was riding her motorcycle with her husband, Pete, early Sunday morning when she was struck and killed by a drunk driver at the intersection of SW 45th Avenue and S. Georgia Street.

Now the biker community is gathering together to raise money for her family, and awareness for drunk driving and motorcycle safety.

Amarillo's bikers literally stopped traffic today to mourn the recent loss of the loving wife and mom of 3 boys.

Pete made a few calls and wrote a couple of Facebook posts Monday, and that evening hundreds of bikers came out to help the Martinez family create a memorial to Aisling.

They did this by blocking off the intersection at 45th and Georgia for about half an hour.

And in a matter of minutes, collected hundreds of dollars for the family.

"I don't even know how to repay these people back," said Martinez.

Not everyone who showed up knew the Martinez family personally.

"She was so sweet," recalled fellow biker Joy Apholz. "I didn't know her that well but she took to my Mama Faye like a fish to water. She was just a beautiful lady."

But this community helps any biker family in need of support.

And that support came pouring in by the bike load.

"What happened to my wife is tragic," said Martinez. "And it's hard. With me watching the whole thing when it happened. It's just devastating. Everyone here helps me be strong, helps me do what I need to do to raise our three boys together and this is what's going to help me."

Martinez will not grieve, because that's not what his wife would want.

Instead he hopes her accident reminds people to be careful on the roads, not to drink and drive, and watch out for motorcyclists.

