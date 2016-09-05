Amarillo club help citizens show appreciation on Labor Day

The funds to the Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis will benefit local children in need (Source: KFDA)

You may have noticed American flags showing up around Amarillo in celebration of Labor Day and the Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis may be the reason behind it.

Since 1984, this club has been offering Amarillo locals the opportunity to purchase a flag for a day with some of the proceeds benefiting local children in need.

For 30 dollars a year, five flags will be posted and removed during all patriotic holidays.

"We go out to your home and we bury a pipe in the front yard to place an American flag," said Bill Bristow, Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis member. "We will mark the curb for the flag and on a holiday like Labor Day, we will then go out and put your flag out in the morning and in the afternoon pick it up. Our neighborhoods are beautiful with a flag street after street."

Local schools, Make-A-Wish, the Boys and Girls Club and the High Plains Food Bank are some of the few organizations that will receive the money that the Kiwanis collect.

The group has estimated about 45 hours of volunteering and said they have raised more than $65,000 this year. And with this is mind the group has made it a goal to raise $100,000 next year.

To find out on how to donate or get involved, visit the their website.

By showing interest early and signing up to receive a flag for the next year, the club will post a flag outside your home free on Veterans Day.

