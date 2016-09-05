Working on Labor Day

"In the serving industry it's a good day to make some money, to meet people, to stay busy and stay active," Dane Glenn said / Source: KFDA

Jorge's Mexican Bar & Grill is a family business that has been growing in the Amarillo community since 2004.

Employees say holidays like Labor Day keep them constantly busy because it draws in many customers who are passing through, getting back in town and regulars who don't feel like cooking.

A manager at the restaurant says holidays tend to bring in a higher number of customers, which is why she needs all the help she can get in order to provide good customer service.

"We have extra people working this morning and we have a lot more people that have to work all day," Brandi Sandoval, Manager of Jorge's Mexican Bar & Grill, said.

Sandoval said during the holidays many employees will be working morning and night shifts, including herself.

One employee who has been in the food industry for many years said working during the holidays can be tough but chooses to remain optimistic.

"We can expect very little breaks if any but that's okay, [we] eat on the run and just work 12 to 11 hour shifts, but it will be a good day though," employee Dane Glenn said.

Glenn said working during holidays usually results in taking home good money.....money that will go towards taking care of his family.

"In the serving industry it's a good day to make some money, to meet people, to stay busy and stay active," Glenn said. "I have a family, we all have family and we all have a family to take care of and this is the way to do that."

Restaurant employees believe days like Labor Day are just another day in the service industry, which they are happy to be apart of.

"For all those working out there I appreciate it, I know I'll be out later and there will be somebody working at the gas station or Walmart or somebody will be out there and I just appreciate them working hard even though it's a day to have off," Glenn said.

