Local businesses host first responders appreciation lunch

Local restaurants and organizations fed the Amarillo Police Department as a sign of support from the community.

Officials with the APD said they appreciate the support during a time when relations between police and the public are polarized.

"Officers do not always hear the best from the people we interact with," said Corporal Sean Slover. "Despite the negative things that have happened across the nation, in Amarillo, we get a good feeling from the community."

Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse served 75 meals to Amarillo police in an effort to thank them for their service.

"We want to connect with our police, sheriff and fire departments, to give back to them because they support us," said Randall Marlatt, the General Manager of Olive Garden."Sometimes on a day like today people don't realize, they're still working."

Feeding the first responders takes place at more than 800 restaurants across the country. In their 15 years the company has served more than 10,000 meals.

On Friday, Sept. 9, Accolade Home Care and Hospice will be holding a barbecue to thank police, fire and medical personnel for their service.

"It is a really good way to say thank you for all that they do for us everyday," said Carla O'Brien, a Sales Executive with Accolade. "They make sure we live in a safe place and keep our communities safe for us and our children."

