Troopers make million dollar seizure in Carson County

Close to one million dollars in methamphetamines are off the streets after Texas troopers made a traffic stop in Carson County.

Sunday afternoon, DPS troopers spotted a traffic violation and stopped a 2003 Nissan headed eastbound on I-40 near Conway. After searching the vehicle officers found several plastic-wrapped packages of meth concealed inside the rocker panels.

The amount seized was more than 12 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver, 20 year old Ernesto Ayala of Oklahoma City was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Ayala was taken to the Carson County jail where he was booked.

Reports show the drugs were being run from San Diego to Oklahoma City.

