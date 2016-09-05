Olive Garden thanks APD for their continuous service to community

While most have Labor Day off to spend time with their families many others including our first responders are still working to keep us safe this holiday weekend.

This Labor Day our local Olive Garden is delivering a meal to the police department to thank them for their continued service even on holidays.

Each year more than 800 Olive Garden restaurants nationwide will deliver a special "Thank You" lunch to first responders. This is the 15th consecutive year that Olive Garden has coordinated this nationwide effort, resulting in more than 10,000 meals served from 2002 to 2016.

Last year they served meals to the Amarillo Fire Department but this year they wanted to thank the Amarillo Police Department.

"During a time when support for law enforcement nationally is lower than usual, we are thankful for the support of local businesses like Olive Garden and those around our community," says Officer Jeb Hilton. " We are looking forward to a nice meal and are thankful for the continued support from the community."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved