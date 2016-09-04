Fatal wreck in Hutchinson County

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday on FM 1319 in Hutchinson County.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., 27-year-old Benjamin Smith, of Fritch, was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle northbound two and a half miles south of Sanford. DPS troopers say Smith failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle left the roadway and Smith was ejected.

He was pronounced dead on scene by Hutchinson County Justice of the Peace, Shila Hart. Smith was not wearing a helmet.

The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.

