Fatal wreck in Hutchinson County

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday on FM 1319 in Hutchinson County.
At approximately 1:00 a.m., 27-year-old Benjamin Smith, of Fritch, was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle northbound two and a half miles south of Sanford. DPS troopers say Smith failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle left the roadway and Smith was ejected.
He was pronounced dead on scene by Hutchinson County Justice of the Peace, Shila Hart. Smith was not wearing a helmet.
The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.
Saturday, March 25 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-03-26 02:54:36 GMT
Source: KFDA
Amarillo police said they're working a fire at Public Steel. We're told 3rd and 4th streets are blocked off at this time. Details are limited, but we have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they are made available.
Saturday, March 25 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:29:17 GMT
Hundreds of job seekers came dressed for success in hopes of joining teams of local companies in the area. Multiple employment opportunities were available from all levels of employment, including full and part-time positions in technical, health care, management, customer service and many others. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Texas unemployment rate is at 4.9 % and in Amarillo the percentage of unemployment is at 3.4 %.
