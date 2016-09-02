Labor Day weekend bringing needed visitors to Amarillo museum

The museum collects vintage military planes even up to NASA astronaut training aircraft and gives visitors hands-on experiences (Source: KFDA)

The Amarillo museum hopes a WWII B-17 bomber will help drive attendance.

In honor of the 71st anniversary of the end of WWII, the Texas Air and Space Museum near the Rick Husband International Airport will have some special displays and events over during the weekend.

This Amarillo museum is known for its history focusing on aircraft ranging from vintage military planes to NASA astronaut training aircrafts.

"We enjoy adding to our collection of aircraft and we really like to have the stories to go with them because those stories are irreplaceable," said Ron Fernuik, Texas Air & Space Museum President.

Though there are 44 volunteers who give their time, but the organization still notices a need for donations because of the $2,500 worth of operational fees per month.

This is a nonprofit organization that is still looking for the means to continue operating free for the public's enjoyment.

Now in efforts to continue an educational experience, the museum has a WWII B-17 bomber on display.

This plane will be hands-on providing visitors an opportunity to go for a ride for the holiday weekend.

The museum is also partnering with Texas Panhandle Honor Flight to host a hangar dance and dinner Saturday, Sept. 3. beginning at 6 p.m.

This event will feature local jazz band Patrick Swindell and PIZZAZZ who will be in military dress performing music from the 1930's to the 1950's.

"We are using this event as a tribute to the greatest generation using the whole weekend to celebrate," said Ann Scamahorn, Texas Air & Space Museum Event Coordinator.

You can donate to the museum throughout the Labor Day weekend fun. The World War Two B-17 will be on display until Monday, Sept. 5.

For more information and where to get your tickets for the dance visit the museum website .

