DPS Troopers out in full force Labor Day weekend

The Department of Public Safety is out in full force ready to handle the heavy traffic expected over the holiday weekend.

Across the state patrol units will be out enforcing the roads, and starting Friday every trooper in the Panhandle is out trying to maintain a safe environment for travelers.

"Our main objective this holiday weekend is to keep everybody safe on the road," DPS Sergeant Cindy Barkley said. "We expect a lot more traffic out so unfortunately there is typically more crashes and other things that go along with that as well."

Troopers will be patrolling highways, local roads and county roads looking for careless drivers not following the law.

"We're going to be looking for people driving under the influence, drunk drivers, seat belt violators and we are also going to be looking for speeders." Barkley said. "Those are three of the most dangerous things in our roadways."

Barkley says another dangerous habit is distracted driving, especially the use of cell phones while driving.

"So many [crashes] can be preventable injuries, preventable fatalities if people would slow down and wear their seat belts and not drive distracted," Barkley said. "That's some of the three main contributors to the crashes that we see these days and distracted driving is making its way to the top unfortunately."

Officials say holiday weekends like Labor Day draw out not just families, but also fugitives. Troopers made 278 fugitive arrests and 224 felony arrests.

