USDA funds improvements in rural cities across the panhandle

Cities in Donley, Hall Lamb and Swisher counties will be receiving more than $8 million to improve problem infrastructures.

Clarendon in Donley county will receive the largest portion of the funding from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The city of 2,026 people will spend $3.9 million on renovating their water system.

"We have a very aged water distribution system that's beginning to cost quite a bit to maintain," said City Administrator David Dockery. "It does not meet the current requirements we have for equalizing flow and water quality."

To improve the system the city will be replacing 728 water meters and outdated cast iron distribution lines to increase hydraulic efficiency.

"This will improve the water quality a great deal and should eliminate a lot of potential leaks," said Public Work's Director John Molder. "It will save the city money in regards to labor and it will give many people a little more peace of mind."

Experts say construction will not start until the designs are finalized. They predict construction crews will break ground in the next 4 to 6 months.

The USDA will spend $38 billion on improving rural communities across the county in this fiscal year.

