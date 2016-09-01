AISD food truck bringing diverse dining options to students

Amarillo Independent School District has unveiled a new food truck this school year.

The Ate06 Food Truck hit the streets this week, and it is scheduled to feed multiple high schools each week. Everything will be made from scratch, to offer a healthy outlet for students to choose from.

Meals cost the same as a regular cafeteria lunch and the schedule for locations is as follows during lunch hours:

Monday: Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning 1100 N Forest St.

Tuesday: Amarillo High School, 4225 Danbury St.

Wednesday: Caprock High School, 3001 E 34th Ave.

Thursday: Tascosa High School, 3921 Westlawn Ave.

Friday: Palo Duro High School, 1400 N Grant St.

If you would like to follow them on Twitter, go to https://twitter.com/Ate06AISD

