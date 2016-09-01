Webinar series starts this month to help lake and pond owners

COLLEGE STATION – Aquatic Vegetation Management will be the topic of a Sept. 1 natural resources webinar conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service ecosystem science and management unit.

The webinar is a part of the Texas Range Webinar Series scheduled the first Thursday of each month, said Pete Flores, AgriLife Extension webinar coordinator in Corpus Christi. The webinar will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Dr. Todd Sink, AgriLife Extension fisheries specialist in College Station, will lead the discussion.

“Aquatic vegetation identification and management can be confusing for many pond and lake owners, and there is no single management practice or treatment that can be applied to control a majority of species,” Sink said.

He said webinar attendees will learn how to visually identify most common and problematic aquatic vegetation species in Texas, and learn the various management options available for each species.

There will be one Texas Department of Agriculture integrated pest management continuing education unit offered this month. There is a $10 fee for those needing the CEU, but it is free for others, Flores said.

This webinar and others in the series can be accessed at http://naturalresourcewebinars.tamu.edu. For more information on the webinars, contact Flores at Pete.Flores@ag.tamu.edu.

Source: AgriLife Today