Food recall may affect your child's back to school lunches

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Fudge Brownies (5 pack), Chocolate Chip Muffins (5 pack and 10 pack boxes) and Variety Pack (20 pack) due to the presence of small pieces of plastic caused by a manufacturing failure at a contract manufacturer’s bakery in Illinois.

The product being recalled has “Best By” dates, UPC codes and was distributed in the states identified below. In each case, the code number “3098” is printed next to the Best By date on the outside of the box.







Product Best By Date UPC Code States of Distribution Entenmann’s Little Bites Fudge Brownies – 5 pack (Net Weight 9.75 oz.) October 8, 2016/3098 7203001342 AL, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, ND, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN, VA, VT, WI, WV Entenmann’s Little Bites Chocolate Chip Muffins – 5 pack (Net Weight 8.25 oz.) October 8, 2016/3098 7203001353 CT, DE, IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, ND, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, VA, VT, WI WV Entenmann’s Little Bites Chocolate Chip Muffins – 10 pack (Net Weight 1 lb. 0.5 oz.) October 8, 2016/3098 7203002111 IA, IL, IN, KY, MI, MN, MO, ND, OH, WI Entenmann’s Little Bites Variety – 20 pack (Fudge Brownies, Chocolate Chip Muffins and Blueberry Muffins – Net Weight 2 lb. 2.5 oz.) September 24, 2016/ 3098 7203001799 AL, AR, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV

The product was distributed to retail stores in the last two weeks.

The company announced the recall after receiving consumer reports of plastic in product. One injury was reported. FDA has been notified on this voluntary recall.

All recalled products are being removed from store shelves. No other Entenmann’s products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should dispose of it or they can return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-984-0989 at any time 24 hours a day.

Source: FDA

