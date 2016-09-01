Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum wants your memories of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is asking if you have a great memory at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium? If you do they are asking you to share your photos for a chance to be featured in a PPHM exhibit during Homecoming week.

"We're all about collecting and sharing stories and what better way to remember Kimbrough than by collecting the pictures. Says Interim Directer of PPHM Carol Lovelady, "We want to collect their pictures and share them with everybody to remember the good times that people have had there."

The memories can be of events at Kimbrough like band camp, football games, July 4th concerts, engagements, or anything you wish, it is open for interpretation.



If you wish to enter a photo of your memory it is asked that they were taken at the Kimbrough Memorial Stadium or can be photographs of the Kimbrough Memorial Stadium itself.

"This is just a way for everyone to remember the wonderful times they have had at Kimbrough Memorial as it moves into a transition time." Says PPHM Marketing Directer Sephanie Price, "We are looking for all kinds of memories and it is going to be a wonderful exhibit in the museum in a special gallery."

They are looking for photo's from all generations from when the stadium was built until today. They are hoping that they will have submissions from everyone of all ages.

According to the PPHM Website, your photo's must follow the rules below to be considered for the exhibit:

This will be an open contest; no judging of the photos will be done. However, we do reserve the right to not hang any photos we deem inappropriate.

Photos should be no larger than 8x10 and no smaller than 4x6

Photos can be submitted digitally as .jpeg files via email to sbiffle@pphm.wtamu.edu with subject line “Kimbrough”, delivered in person to the museum, or mailed to:

Samantha Biffle

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

2503 Fourth Avenue

WTAMU Box 60967

Canyon, TX 79016

Submissions for the new exhibit must include your full name, class and major, if you are student, your phone Number, and email address. If you choose to submit a photo the museum wants to remind those who enter that all photos will become the property of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum following submission they will not be returned to participants.

PPHM will begin accepting submissions September 10th with a deadline of September 25th. Exhibit will be open on October 1st until Homecoming October 8th.

For more information you can contact the Samantha Biffle at the museum at 806-651-2244 or go online to panhandleplains.org

Source: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.