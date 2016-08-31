Congested parking leads to numerous violations in Canyon

Jerry Faltinek says the biggest contributor WT has for the increasing number of students is the parking lot at the First United Bank Center / Source: KFDA

As West Texas A&M University continues to grow, so does the need for the need for more parking.

The total number of parking spaces at WT is 4,675, but this number still isn't enough for the thousands who attend the university daily.

During the first day of the semester, the Canyon Police Department said parking off campus was extremely congested.

Officers responded to calls from local businesses concerned that cars were blocking driveways, using business parking spaces and for parking in yellow painted curb areas.

WT officials feel the amount of parking is a main priority and just recently a new parking lot for students and WT staff was added.

The campus has four shuttle bus that run five days a week from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. and one bus that runs from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

"It [shuttle bus] cuts down on the number of people who can't find a parking space," Director of Support Services, Jerry Faltinek said. "The shuttles have six stops on campus although they don't have drop offs at every door for every building they are set up around campus, so it is a close walking distance to each building."

Chief Dale Davis says if parking off campus continues to be an issue he could see the city of Canyon bringing in mandatory street permits.

"People that live close to campus will have to get parking permits to park in front of their houses and if your parked in front of a house without a permit you will get towed ."

Davis says he foreshadows this new city permit happening in the next five years as the university continues to expand.

With the addition of a new on campus stadium and the new agriculture science building WT will add more parking.

"The university master plan will create some additional parking around the stadium," WTAMU Sports Director Michael McBroom said. "The primary purpose is to increase the availability on campus for students."

2018, is when the new on campus stadium is set to open.

McBroom says WT will continue to add new parking spaces to accommodate the growing number of students.

"The latest addition of parking was right behind the fitness center building where we added 400 spots and this is the first time it has been full on a daily bases which I think is good," McBroom said. "The university projected the enrollment we are having this year and built that lot to accommodate for it."

WT officials and Canyon PD recommend students park on campus and utilize the university's services.

