Food Bank kicking off Hunger Action Month

Summer is reaching it's end and the High Plains Food Bank is still trying to meet it's summer $300,000 donation goal.

Currently sitting around $200,000 worth of donations, the food bank held a Hunger Action Month event to remind the importance of serving those who are hungry in our community.

Shanna Peeples, a former Palo Duro High School teacher and the 2015 National Teacher of the Year, was a guest speaker at this event sharing the hardships that local students face when they are battling hunger.

"I have worked during summer school most of my career and I saw kids not wanting to leave afraid that we wouldn't have a meal," said Peeples. "Sometimes a school meal was the only thing that they ate that day. So, the food bank is great because it fills that gap between school and then helps them have food over the weekend."

1 out of 4 children in Amarillo are at the risk of missing meals daily and the food bank is trying to reach their summer goal to continue to distribute more than 1,400 meals a day to students.

"We know it's easily doable and we are asking everyone to give $30 a month," said Zack Wilson, Executive Director of High Plains Food Bank. "Can you sacrifice going out to eat one night? Give that to us instead and that will provide five meals which goes along way."

The food bank has several programs that feed locals annually.

The Kids Cafe provides after school meals to children at 13 different locations around Amarillo. There is also a garden that serves the community as an educational aspect and produces about 25,000 pounds of fresh produce to 29 counties across the Texas panhandle.

In honor of Hunger Action Month you can donate monetary donations to the food bank and any of the programs by visiting their location on 815 Ross St. or you can donate on their website .

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.