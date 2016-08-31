Recent weather allows burn bans to be lifted

Burn bans across the panhandle are being lifted because of recent rainy weather.

20 counties across the panhandle have either lifted, or plan to lift, their burn ban by the end of the first week in September.

Fire experts say rain reduces the chance of a severe fire which is what allowed the bans to be lifted.

"The ground is getting saturated, the grasses will start to get green again and the moisture content will come up." said Chief Richard Lake of the Potter County Fire Rescue. "If we do have fires they will be small and a lot easier to control."

Anyone wishing to do a controlled burn is encouraged to notify their county sheriff and fire department to avoid confusion and panic.

Officials also warn people of burning material that complies with the Clean Air Act.

It is a class A misdemeanor to burn any hydrocarbons, plastics, appliances or electronics.

"Everything you burn should be waste from your property," said Lake. "This can include wood, brush or common house hold trash."

County burn bans can be found online or by calling a local Texas A&M Forrest Service representative.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.