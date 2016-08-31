Perryton Junior High School coach suspended

A coach at Perryton Junior High School has been suspended following an allegation of sending inappropriate photos to at least one student.

The name of faculty member was not immediately released. Officials with the district did say he worked with the school's football, basketball and track teams.

The coach was suspended on Aug. 25.

Superintendent Robert Hall said an investigation into the student's claim of inappropriate communication is ongoing. The Ochiltree County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation.

The office declined to give further comment.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.