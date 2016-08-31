Faith Southwest to serve the community with the 200/200,000 initiative

In response to Jesus’ Great Commission to “make disciples of all the nations," Faith Southwest United Methodist Church of Amarillo is sending its congregation of 200 out as missionaries.

Faith Southwest UMC seeks to serve the Amarillo area by sending 20 groups on a variety of missions, ranging from building wheel chair ramps to helping Title I schools in both Potter and Randall counties. The endeavor is called 200/200,000.

Faith Southwest is new to the Northwest Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. The congregation is missional in its focus and has set aside 10 percent of its financial budget to engage in local missions in poorest Amarillo communities.

They believe that when they serve the “least of these” they are serving the Lord. Any person is welcome to join in their mission.

For more information on 200/200,000, call Faith Southwest at (806) 356-0985 or email at faithsouthwestama@gmail.com

Faith Southwest

4415 Wesley Dr

Amarillo, TX

79121

