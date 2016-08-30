Some want out of the Downtown Amarillo Urban Design District

DUAD boundaries go from Washington Ave. to the train tracks east of S. Grand St., and I-40 up to the train tracks north of E. 1st Ave (Source: KFDA)

Some people who live and work in the Downtown Amarillo Urban Design District (DUAD) have come to the city council with requests to be removed from the district.

Renting or owning space that falls within the DUAD - which encompasses the core of downtown Amarillo and surrounding neighborhoods - holds you to a stricter design standard when it comes to preservation and appearance of buildings.

And some residents feel this should not apply to them or their businesses.

Downtown urban design standards were created to improve and protect the appearance and value of downtown properties.

This includes both commercial and residential property.

Now some business owners on the outskirts of this rather large area have expressed interest in being removed from the district, in large part because of the difficulty these standards place on signage.

"I had several citizens come to me and express their concerns and ask if I could help," said Amarillo City Council Member Randy Burkett. "Some of these people that have residencies that were in light commercial zoning east of I-27 just felt like they didn't have any business being in there and didn't want to be held to those high standards."

Single family households in the district, like those in the Plemons Eakle neighborhood, are not held to as strict of standards as businesses when it comes to urban design and development.

That's why their neighborhood association was surprised to hear talk of taking in the boundaries.

"We see it as having a very positive impact on the neighborhood," said Steve Pair, president of the Plemons Eakle Neighborhood Association. "I used to say that we neighbor downtown, but we are really part of downtown Amarillo, and so we think those standards and the boundaries are a good thing and contribute to the overall feel and environment of our neighborhood."

The city clarified Tuesday at the city council meeting that the single family district actually extends much farther than originally thought, giving more residential areas more freedom.

While that clarified some concerns, some businesses still wish to be drawn out of the district.

The council is taking into consideration what was presented, but no action is being taken at this time.

