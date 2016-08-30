Serious traffic hazards caused by underpass flooding

Amarillo police are warning drivers to use caution while driving through underpasses, citing stranded motorists in several locations inside the city.

Authorities say the stalled vehicles has caused further traffic hazard.

Viewer video showed such conditions at the underpass near Interstate 40 and Bell Street in Amarillo, where vehicles waded through inches-deep water that accumilated throughout the morning.

Drivers are urged to avoid areas with standing water at this hour.

Video: Mario Arreola