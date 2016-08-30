Multiple wrecks stall traffic near Canyon

Police believe wet road conditions and an increase in motor traffic near Canyon caused a flurry of wrecks along SH-87 Tuesday morning.

Several traffic accidents, including one which caused a vehicle to catch fire, caused traffic on the highway to stall near Spur 48 and Stadium Road. Authorities say poor travel conditions and an influx of traffic from back-to-school college students combined to cause the delays.

The area was reopened around 10 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety responded to a separate string of wrecks north of the Interstate-27 and US-287 split.

Weather forecasts predict the rain to last throughout the end of the week. Drivers are urged to give themselves plenty of time for travel.

