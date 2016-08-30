Cotton, peanuts focus for upcoming crop tour

The annual Collingsworth County Crops Tour, hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, will be Sept. 2 at the Micah Carter Farm, located a mile south of Farm-to-Market Road 338 on County Road 240.

The program begins at 9 a.m. There is a $10 registration fee, and the program will offer three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units – two integrated pest management and one laws and regulations.

Topics and speakers on the tour will include irrigated Replicated Agronomic Cotton Evaluation, or RACE, trials; dryland RACE trials; and peanut trials, with Dr. Jason Woodward, AgriLife Extension plant pathologist, and Dr. Wayne Keeling, Texas A&M AgriLife Research weed scientist, both from Lubbock.

“We will tour and wind up at the Quail Community Building for lunch, where we will hear presentations about irrigation management decisions and marketing decisions for the cotton crop,” said Katy White, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Collingsworth County.

Speakers at lunch will be Dr. Charles Hillyer, AgriLife Extension irrigation engineering specialist in Amarillo, and Will Keeling, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist in Lubbock, as well as seed company representatives.

White will present a laws and regulations update. After lunch, those attending will have the opportunity to tour seed company trials throughout the area.

For more information, contact White at 806-447-2313 or Katy.White@ag.tamu.edu.

Courtesy: AgriLife Today