Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo launches largest annual fundraiser

Walmart and Sam's Club are raising money to support the Children's Miracle Network (CMN), and they need your support.

The funds collected at these businesses is the largest donation the foundation receives annually.

Last year, the stores in Amarillo and the high plains area raised $198,740 for the CMN of Amarillo.

Officials with the foundation believe one of the best features of this fundraiser is that all of the money generated in the area stays in the community.

"As donor myself, I like to know where my money goes and where it impact is," said Jodi Reid, President of the CMN of Amarillo. "Know that when you make a donation at the register you're changing a child's life in your community."

The money goes to local hospitals and families and services a wide range of needs.

"The grants can be for a variety of things including, medical bills, doctor visits, prescriptions and home modifications," said Reid.

This campaign happens across the country at every Walmart and Sam's Club.

The majority of donations are only $1, but last year the chains raised more than $60 million for hospitalized children.

