Local homeless now have more options for free healthcare

Family Support Services now working with the Regence Health Network to bring physicians to those who do not have the means to travel for healthcare. (Source: KFDA)

More locals may have access to health care due to a new partnership between the Regence Health Network and Family Support Services.

The two organizations hope to bring health care to those who do not have the means to visit a doctor.

"We would refer our program participants to healthcare providers and what happens, if you give somebody a card with an appointment date, chances are they are not going to show up," said Jim Womack, Family Support Services Executive Director. "If they are homeless, how are they going to get across town to a healthcare provider? So, if we bring the healthcare provider here to do the screening that takes out that barrier to living a healthier life."

The Regence Health Network is reaching out to local organizations to help provide care for those living in poverty through a government grant.

With this grant, homeless veterans, survivors of family violence or sexual assault will be provided with medical services to help them get back on their feet.

"What will happen is the Regence Health Network will send over a healthcare provider and they will provide healthcare information and do a general check up and if they do find a health issue that needs to be addressed we can refer them to the proper healthcare provider that can take care of that," said Womack.

The RHN is also currently providing services in their clinics where they are able to provide antibiotics and minor surgeries to everyone of all ages.

"In addition to medical care, we have a pharmacy where we can provide free medications," said Rob Logan, Regence Health Network RN. "We also have a full laboratory here where we can perform any laboratory tests that's needed."

Last year, Family Support Services aided about 700 veterans and their families and house about 13 people per day in the domestic violence shelter.

This year, these are the people RHN will focus working with during this partnership.

If a homeless person needs immediate attention they do not have to wait until a RHN physician visits a supporting organization.

There is a clinic close to downtown on 723 North Taylor St., where they provide services Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m

