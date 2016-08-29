Second military family gets U-Haul stolen in Amarillo

Another Army family traveling through Amarillo had their U-haul stolen with important items like medals, birth certificates, items for their 4-month-old, family heirlooms and awards.

Jamie Rachor tells us her and her family were in town Thursday evening staying at the Days Inn on I-40 and when they woke up, the U-Haul was gone. She can only describe it with having black graffiti on it and North Carolina plates.

The family is currently making the move from Fort Hood to Fort Lewis in Washington. They do not yet have a home and were planning on living out of the items on the trailer until their other items arrived.

Rachor tells us many of the items are irreplaceable and it is so upsetting someone might be throwing their items away.

They have filed a report with APD; however, there have been no developments.

This comes just a few months after another traveling military family had the same thing happen to them.

