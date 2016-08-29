Moore County students help Louisiana peers

"We are glad to help out, even something as simple as pencils, paper or different things can reach a lot of people," Marcel Fischbacher said / Source: KFDA

Community service has always been a part of the 4-H program in Moore County and whenever the Louisiana 4-H called for help, Dumas students started up a school supply drive to help students, teachers and families in need.

"We are glad to help out, even something as simple as pencils, paper or different things can reach a lot of people." Marcel Fischbacher the Moore County Extension Agent said."This is a good way to reach people that are probably struggling now to get their houses back in order."

Although the rain has stopped thousands are still dealing with issues such as getting children back to school.

A local 4-H student and her family experienced first hand the historic Louisiana floods. After sharing what she saw she motivated the Moore County 4-H program to help out.

The Ivins family said many schools are dealing with mold issues inside the buildings delaying school.

"For a while they are not going to have the facilities or the tools or anything else to get the education they need that they deserve as kids," Misti Ivins said. "We are very blessed that we just get up in the morning and send our kids to school knowing they are going to get what they need and thousands of kids there right now aren't getting that and it hurts my heart."

Dumas 4-H students will be accepting any type of school supplies for all ages and on Sept. 15, they will ship out school supplies.

If you would like to donate you can drop off supplies at the Moore County Extension office located inside the Moore County Annex building at 310 East 1st St.

