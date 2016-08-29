Police seek hit-and-run suspect

Amarillo police continue to investigate a hit-and-run accident.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were dispatched to 34th and Western to investigate the incident.

25-year-old Jared Dale Garrison was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson southbound through the intersection when a red truck, who was westbound on 34th, struck the motorcycle then fled the scene.

Garrison was taken to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

If anyone has any information on the red truck that fled the scene please call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

