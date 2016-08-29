APD investigating Saturday morning fatal accident

Amarillo police continue to investigate a fatal accident from over the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, police were dispatched to a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 1000 block of East Amarillo Blvd.

59-year-old Will Lamar Burks of Amarillo was crossing the street northbound in the middle of the block in his wheel chair when he was struck by a 1995 Chevy Tahoe driven by 64-year-old Daniel Gene Holman who was traveling eastbound.

Burks was taken to a local hospital and later died from injuries received in the collision. Justice of the Peace Richard Herman has ordered an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.