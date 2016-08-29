Amarillo Police investigate Sunday night stabbing

The Amarillo Police Department continues to search for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman.
On Aug. 28, APD officers were dispatched to the Hamlet Shopping Center at 2650 Dumas Dr. on a call that a person had been stabbed.
When police arrived they found a 34-year-old female lying on the sidewalk outside of one of the businesses with multiple stab wounds on her body.
She was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Witnesses told officers that the incident began as an argument and then became physical.
According to police,the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.
Two witnesses tried to break the fight up and ended up with minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her 30’s and is about 5’4’’ tall and 130-150 pounds. She was believed to have left the scene in a 90’s model green Jeep Wrangler with a tan top.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department at 378-3038 or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be made online.
