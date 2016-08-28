Yellow City Community Outreach raise money for homeless - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Yellow City Community Outreach raise money for homeless

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Participants met and registered with their horses at the base camp at the Plum Creek Recreation area at Lake Meredith.

Each participant was given a score card which they filled in as they progressed along the route.

The event ended with live music at the base camp, a chuck wagon lunch, a silent auction, along with awarding prizes.

Yellow City Community Outreach president Kit Rudd said that they just wanted to do what they can to help a community to get back on their feet.

The benefit raised around 1,500 dollars and will be used to go towards a tiny home that will bring one person off the streets.

YCCO has received a lot of support and donations from the people of Amarillo and is asking everyone to do their part to decrease homelessness within the community.

 

