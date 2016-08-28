Yellow City Community Outreach raise money for homeless

Participants met and registered with their horses at the base camp at the Plum Creek Recreation area at Lake Meredith.

Each participant was given a score card which they filled in as they progressed along the route.

The event ended with live music at the base camp, a chuck wagon lunch, a silent auction, along with awarding prizes.

Yellow City Community Outreach president Kit Rudd said that they just wanted to do what they can to help a community to get back on their feet.

The benefit raised around 1,500 dollars and will be used to go towards a tiny home that will bring one person off the streets.

YCCO has received a lot of support and donations from the people of Amarillo and is asking everyone to do their part to decrease homelessness within the community.





