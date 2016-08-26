Amarillo home to one of Texas's most dangerous intersections

The more blue dots, the more dangerous intersections in any given city. The bigger the dot, the higher the number of crashes (Source: 1point21 Interactive)

One of the most dangerous intersections in Texas is right here in Amarillo.

The company 1point21 Interactive recently teamed up with Houston attorney Brian White and spent 20 hours categorizing over 2 million TxDOT intersection accident reports across the state by location, damage, and any injuries reported.

They only took into account intersections where more than 48 accidents happened between 2012 and 2015.

This data was compiled in an effort to determine where the most dangerous intersections are across Texas .

Only one intersection in Amarillo made the cut - SW 45th and S Western streets.

That intersection in southwest Amarillo has seen 50 crashes with 24 injuries reported during that 4 year time span.

It's even ranked higher than a few intersections in Houston and Dallas.

And people that frequent 45th and Western are not surprised to hear this.

NewsChannel 10 spoke with employees who work in businesses around this intersection and they all agreed - this is definitely the most dangerous intersection in Amarillo, and the state ranking sounds right to them.

One employee in the area told us it seems like there is an accident at 45th and Western every day, and she is now used to hearing sirens responding to the crashes.

Another employee says seeing ambulances and police cars at that point has become the norm.

They - nor the city's traffic engineering department - could pinpoint why it's so dangerous there, other than crediting it to drivers who just do not pay attention.

While Amarillo is fortunate to only have one of the most dangerous intersections by these standards, Lubbock is home to 26 of them.

To see the whole report, and all 279 intersections listed, click here .

