Horse show brings economic benefit to Amarillo

The Adequan Select World Championship Show comes back to Amarillo and brings an economic boost with it.

The show is known to be one of the largest single-breed horse shows to open exclusively to amateur riders ages 50 and over. But it is also one of the largest shows to stop in Amarillo and brings near to 2,000 visitors along with it.

"This event has been going on for about 14 years now and it has always been in Amarillo which is great for us because it's where American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) international headquarters are, and not only do we love sharing Amarillo with our members but it also brings $6.9 million into the Amarillo local economy," said Sarah Davisson, AQHA Publicity Liaison.

More than 1,000 amateur riders from the around the world compete year around just to stop at this AQHA show to compete for 44 world championship titles.

With fans, family and friends traveling along with these riders it comes with an extra economic boost for the city of Amarillo.

"All of our exhibitors love to shop at local stores, local restaurants, staying in hotels that's whats bring in money into this city," said Davisson.

This year the Quarter Horse Association will bring in more than 611 exhibitors and 832 quarter horses that will participate in 5 different competitions throughout the 10 day event.

Each competition is open to the public to watch for free and is held out at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

This competition began Aug. 25 and will continue up to Sept. 3.

