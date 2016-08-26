APD is making progress, says Interim Police Chief Ed Drain

During his time with the Amarillo Police Department, Interim Police Chief Ed Drain has dealt with a number of issues.

He established a domestic violence unit and improved the department's ability to handle evidence and property.

One of his major goals is to increase community policing. Drain reallocated officers from the PACE Unit to patrol high problem areas.

"We are calling it the neighborhood police unit, there are 4 designated areas across the city where we have officers working," Drain said. "We implemented that unit formerly on Aug, 1, so they are finally out there working."

The city plans to select a new police chief by mid October. Until then Drain is looking to reduce response times in the city.

"One of the biggest challenges moving forward will be reducing our response times," said Drain. "We have made some headway on our high priority calls, but when citizens call for more routine matters it takes us way too long to get there."

Drain also hopes to reduce the number of fatal car accidents. He said many of them are related to drunk driving and with proper education and enforcement the number can decreased.

Drain was selected by a group of consultants in charge of assessing the police department. When he began they provided him with a thorough report and recommendations for the department.

Drain said he has used the report as a guide, but also values the interactions he has had with community leaders, city officials and members of his staff to make decisions.

