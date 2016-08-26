Family of victim found dead in Amarillo parking lot asking for help

The family of Natasha Sears, 21, is still trying to emotionally and financially cope with their sudden loss / Source: Natasha Sears YouCaring page

Special Crimes is still investigating the death of 21-year-old Natasha Sears who was found dead in a parking lot from a severe head injury, and now her family needs help laying her to rest.

The family says they have been devastated by this tragedy and do not have the funds for a proper funeral. They have now set up a YouCaring page asking for the community's help.

Sears is survived by her mother, son, two aunts, four brothers & one sister. Her father passed away in 1998 due to a train accident in Hereford, Texas, according to the donation page.

The page has raised $840 of its $8,000 goal.

The Amarillo Police Department responded to a disturbance call at 506 West 10th Ave. last Wednesday morning regarding an apparently suicidal subject, believed to be Sears. A victim was found with a severe head injury and a .380 caliber firearm near her body.

Police are still searching for the person believed to have been with her last, 27-year-old Charles Mason Walker. Authorities said Walker is not considered a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or Walker's whereabouts are urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips leading to his arrest can earn a monetary reward.

