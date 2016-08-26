Family of victim found dead in Amarillo parking lot asking for h - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Family of victim found dead in Amarillo parking lot asking for help

The family of Natasha Sears, 21, is still trying to emotionally and financially cope with their sudden loss / Source: Natasha Sears YouCaring page The family of Natasha Sears, 21, is still trying to emotionally and financially cope with their sudden loss / Source: Natasha Sears YouCaring page
Special Crimes is still investigating the death of 21-year-old Natasha Sears who was found dead in a parking lot from a severe head injury, and now her family needs help laying her to rest.

The family says they have been devastated by this tragedy and do not have the funds for a proper funeral. They have now set up a YouCaring page asking for the community's help.

CLICK: Natasha Sears YouCaring page

Sears is survived by her mother, son, two aunts, four brothers & one sister. Her father passed away in 1998 due to a train accident in Hereford, Texas, according to the donation page.

The page has raised $840 of its $8,000 goal.

The Amarillo Police Department responded to a disturbance call at 506 West 10th Ave. last Wednesday morning regarding an apparently suicidal subject, believed to be Sears. A victim was found with a severe head injury and a .380 caliber firearm near her body.

Police are still searching for the person believed to have been with her last, 27-year-old Charles Mason Walker. Authorities said Walker is not considered a suspect at this time.

MORE: Special Crimes investigating suspicious death

Anyone with information on this incident or Walker's whereabouts are urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips leading to his arrest can earn a monetary reward.

