Investigation ongoing after woman assaulted and man shot

A man has been detained for questioning after a woman was allegedly assaulted and another man was shot early this morning.

On Aug. 26, 2016 at approximately 1:50 a.m. Potter County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 6500 block of Paloma to question the suspect of a reported assault.

While on scene the woman who reported the assault pulled up in a vehicle with another man.

Then someone from inside the home shot the man who was with her in the shoulder.

Deputies tried several times to get the man inside the home to come out -- resulting in a stand off.

The man eventually surrendered peacefully.

Officials say all three people involved knew each other and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.