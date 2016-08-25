A local children's program impacted by a shortage of donations

The High Plains Food Bank is seeing more than a $200,000 summer donation shortfall and with school starting back up this is affecting how many food insecure children the Kids Cafe can reach out to and feed.

The Kids Cafe offers children in Amarillo dinner every day after school. 1 out of 4 kids in the Amarillo service area are at the risk of being food insecure. These children are those who are either getting free or reduced breakfast and lunch meals while they attend school, and otherwise would not be receiving a nutritious dinner.

"Our funding this year really has been an issue for us, it has declined from 2015," Zack Wilson, Executive Director of High Plains Food Bank, said. "So, what that has cost us is the fact that we can't provide as much food to as many sights as we would like right now."

Last year the Kids Cafe served hungry children and their families at 18 different schools or apartments, but this year they are now serving meals to only 13 sights.

"That's down from last year, due to the funding situation that we are seeing," Wilson said. "We can definitely do more if we had more. The program itself is a great program because we are not only going into these sights and feeding, but we are partnering with the after school programs."

The Kids Cafe is seeing it's busiest time of the year as it works with the Amarillo Independent School District to serve about 1,400 meals a day. The 7,300 square foot kitchen will prepare meals as early as 6 a.m. to make full course meals to serve throughout the day.

To accommodate this program the High Plains Food Bank is asking for cash donations rather than nonperishable foods.

With every $50, it will provide an after school meal for a child for about 23 to 24 average weekdays, that's a $2 meal a day.

