Decline in oil & gas market impacts other areas of rangeland

A mini Ag conference is coming up and it is designed to provide beef producers and land and mineral owners critical information.

Hemphill and surrounding counties have been severely impacted by the decline of the oil an gas markets. Which means there is a big impact on beef production and the use of our rangeland.

Reports show that many surface owners who have wells but no minerals need to know their rights based on the law. Mineral owners on the other hand, need to understand implications o f "shut-in" royalty payments to their leases.

The mini conference will be held in Canadian on September 12th beginning at 9 a.m. and will be hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. The cost is only $25 per person and includes lunch.

Those planning to attend should RSVP by September 9th by calling the AgriLife Extension office. The number is 806-323-9114 and space is limited to the first 100 participants.

