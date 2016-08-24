WT recognized for highly ranked online masters program

West Texas A&M University is a leading school in our area for providing online master of science degrees in finance and economics.

This West Texas online program allows graduate students the opportunity to combine finance with economics studies giving them the opportunity to work in both fields upon receiving a degree.

According to Master of Finance Degrees, this online program stands out not only due to the duel study subjects but because of the low cost of tuition.

WTAMU Professor, Neil Meredith says they are seeing an increase in interest in this program as it also provides much more flexible class hours.

"It provides a lot of flexibility to a lot of working professionals out there," Meredith said. "So, we are seeing a lot of students coming out, who are saying I work full time or I have young kids at home and I want to work on my graduate degree. So, we don't require anybody to meet online at the same time there's a fair amount of flexibility to their assignments."

Since this is an online program, the school has also taken an extra step to accommodate the students by producing videos where professors cover a course lesson on an recording and post this online.

"The college has invested in a state of the art studio to start producing some videos to really add an extra level of quality to our programs, to help them to be competitive out in the market place," said Meredith.

The college has also been recognized by the U.S. News and World Report as one of the best business schools in the nation ranking at number 12.

The finance and economic online masters program currently holds a total of 156 students for this semester. That's a 29 percent increase in enrollment compared to last year.

