WT University police talk campus safety

With the beginning of a new school year hundreds of new students will attend WT and to ensure a safe environment university police are educating students on safety.

With joint efforts from local law enforcement the university is able to provide pro-active programs for the students.

Their most recent program was an active shooter course on campus. During the class officials taught students 3 important concepts... avoid, deny and defend.

"We made that event a very realistic exercise," Sergeant Jack Hildebrand said. "We are preparing so if we ever have a tragedy of that nature we can all work together and we would be properly trained to save lives if an incident like that ever occur in the area."

The University Police Department says being ranked as a safe campus just proves the programs they offer are working.

"The university provides a lot of educational things through our department and we have a lot of good communication," Hildebrand said. "We have buff alert so we can warn students about things that are going on so we can help decrease crime."

Buff alert is an emergency notification service that enables emergency information by email or text message. If students have this alert university officials can quickly pass on safety-related information, regardless of their location.

According to Hildebrand, the biggest crime around campus is theft but he hopes "Operation: Lock Out Thief" will help battle this issue.

Hildebrand adds the most significant help the police department receives is from the students themselves.

"We need the eyes and ears of the campus community as well as they need us," Hidebrand said. "They're some of our first identifiers of things of a criminal nature or safety nature. We have a very good community that is not afraid to call the police and call for assistance."

Tuesday Aug. 30, the WT police department will launch a new program called "Operation Safewalk." As the university continues to grow officials want to educate students on pedestrian laws and safety.

