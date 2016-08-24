Alex Toys Recalls Infant Building play sets due to choking hazard

ALEX Toys is recalling three ALEX Jr. branded sets of infant building toys, the Baby Builder, model 1982, First Pops, model 1981P, and the First Snaps, model 1981S produced prior to November 2010.

The sets include an assortment of plastic shapes in bright colors. The pieces are designed to be pulled, pushed, snapped and twisted and come in stackable plastic jars. They were sold in sets of 14 and 26 pieces.

The recalled products were sold at Barnes & Noble and Land of Nod and online at www.Zulily.com. The Baby Builders were sold from December 2009 through June 2016 for about $28, First Pops sold from March 2009 through June 2016 for about $18, and First Snaps distributed from March 2009 through October 2010 for about $18.

There have been 22 reports of the ends of small parts detaching from the building sets. No injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately take the recalled building sets away from children and contact ALEX for a prepaid shipping envelope to return the product(s). ALEX will send consumers a full refund upon receipt of returned sets.

