McDonald's recalls "Step-iT" Activity Wristbands

McDonald's has recalled about 29 million Step-it Activity Wristbands due to the risk of skin irritation or burns. The Wristband was distributed exclusively by McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from August 9, 2016 to August 17, 2016 with Happy Meals and Mighty Kids Meals.

The “Step-iT” activity wristbands, which come in two styles “Activity Counter” and a motion-activated “Light-up Band.” The Activity Counter comes in translucent plastic orange, blue or green and features a digital screen that tracks a child’s steps or other movement. The Light-up Band comes in translucent plastic red, purple, or orange and blinks light with the child’s movement.

Both styles of activity wristbands have a square face with the words “STEP-iT” printed on them and a button to depress and activate the wristband. The back of the square face contains the etched words “Made for McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s has received more than 70 reports of incidents, including seven reports of blisters, after wearing the wristbands. Consumers should immediately take the recalled wristbands from children and return them to any McDonald’s for a free replacement toy and either a yogurt tube or bag of apple slices.

