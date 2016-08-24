UPDATE: Kidnapped children located safe in Albuquerque

Authorities have found the three children who were kidnapped from California earlier this month.

3 kidnapped children from California located safe in Albuquerque, suspects still at large

A couple suspected of kidnapping three children in California are now in police custody.

The children's mother, Kimberly Harvill, was found shot to death on August 14th.

The children, ages two to five years old, were left at Motel 6 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A good samaritan in care of the children called authorities.

Lieutenant Joe Mendoza with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says the main goal is to get the kids back home.

"The police were able to locate the children and they are now in the custody of children's services in the state of New Mexico."

"Our law enforcement here, our investigators, are making arrangements to bring those kids back to California and they're working with the Department of Children's Services in California to make sure that we bring those kids back safely," said Lieutenant Mendoza.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Harvill's sister Brittany Humphrey, and Joshua Robertson.

The pair could be driving a green metallic 1999 Ford Expedition with California plate number 7BEK024, or paper plates, heading east, north or south from Albuquerque

The suspects are considered "armed and dangerous." Do not approach the suspects if seen, call local law enforcement or 911.

Original story:

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department is asking for your help locating suspects wanted in a homicide and kidnapping investigation who are believed to be traveling along I-40. Homicide investigators are looking for Joshua Robertson and Brittany Humphrey who were last seen with a homicide victim's three children fleeing California.

On Aug. 14 in a remote area of Lebec California, a motorist found a woman’s body lying in the brush. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and fire rescue personnel responded and discovered the victim suffered trauma to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s identity was initially unknown but she has since been identified as Kimberly Harvill.

Police believe Robertson and Humphrey might be connected to the murder and are wanted for the kidnapping of the victim's three children after her death.

A warrant for their arrest has been issued out of Los Angeles County and the children have been listed as missing persons at risk. They are 2-year-old Joslynn Watkins, 3-year-old Brayden Watkins, and 5-year-old Rylee Watkins.

The suspects are believed to be driving along I-40 in a green 1999 Ford Expedition that may have CA license plate #7BEK024 or paper plates. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement immediately. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them.

